Monsoon withdrawal in Meghalaya from Oct 14: IMD

Shillong, Oct 13 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Monday said complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Meghalaya is expected by October 14.

The state recorded one of the most “deficient monsoon seasons” in recent years in 2025, it said.

Meghalaya suffered the “highest rainfall deficit in the country”, about 56 per cent below normal, receiving only 690.7 mm of rain against the normal 1,555.4 mm between June 1 and July 28, according to IMD data.

For the entire June-September span, the state registered a deficit of around 45 per cent rainfall, with 1,328.5 mm of rain compared to the normal 2,401.4 mm, it said.

Meteorologists attributed the anomaly to shifting monsoon dynamics and weakening moisture inflow, raising concerns over agriculture, water availability and local ecosystems.

All offices and departments concerned have been informed to take note of the monsoon retreat and prepare for the transition to drier conditions, state government officials said. PTI JOP RBT