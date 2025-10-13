Monsoon withdraws from Bengal: IMD

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from entire West Bengal, the IMD said on Monday.

The line of withdrawal passes through Karwar, Kalburgi, Nizamabad, Kanker, Keonjhargarh, Sagar Island and Guwahati, it said.

Mainly dry weather will prevail across West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast for the next seven days.

There was no rainfall in any place in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, the IMD data said.

Kolkata recorded a maximum day temperature of 31 degree Celsius and a minimum of 24 degree Celsius, both almost normal, on Monday.

The IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky in Kolkata till Tuesday morning.