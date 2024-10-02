Monsoon withdraws from Delhi after above normal rainfall

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon -- which led to above normal rainfall in most parts of the country this year -- withdrew from Delhi on Wednesday.

Usually, the monsoon starts retreating from northwest India by September 17 and withdraws from Delhi within a week.

"Today, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan," the IMD said in a statement.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday that more and intense low-pressure systems, especially in August and September, resulted in 8 per cent more rainfall than usual in India during the 2024 monsoon season.

The southwest monsoon season officially ended on Monday, with the country recording 934.8 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 868.6 mm -- the highest since 2020.

Delhi recorded 1029.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 640.3 mm in the 2024 monsoon season.

According to IMD data, 13 deaths were reported in the national capital due to floods and heavy rain.

IMD data showed that 14 low-pressure systems impacted the country this monsoon, compared to the average of 13. These systems were active for a total of 69 days, against the normal 55 days.

Out of these 14 systems, five strengthened into depressions or deep depressions, and one became a cyclonic storm.