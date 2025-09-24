Monsoon withdraws from flood-ravaged Punjab, neighbouring Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) The southwest monsoon on Wednesday withdrew from flood-ravaged Punjab, neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh, the common capital of both the states, the Met department said here.

Over a week ago, the monsoon had begun retreating from some parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Flood-ravaged Punjab had received 253.7 mm of rain in August, which was not only 74 per cent in excess of normal but also the highest the state witnessed in the past 25 years.

Neighbouring Haryana received 194.5 mm of rain in August against an average of 147.7 mm for the month, marking a 32 per cent increase.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods, which claimed 57 lives in the state, were a result of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana also witnessed flooding and water-logging in many parts of the state recently. Crops over thousands of acres of land got damaged in both the states.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures on Wednesday hovered above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius, over three notches above normal limits.

Karnal in Haryana recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius, two above normal while Hisar and Narnaul also recorded above normal identical maximums of 36.4 degrees Celsius each.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, more than two notches above normal.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximums of 34 and 34.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, as per the Met forecast, mainly dry weather is likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next five-six days.