Monsoon withdraws from Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) The southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Jharkhand on Monday after lasting 118 days from its onset, recording 23 per cent above the normal rainfall, an IMD official said.

The monsoon arrived in Jharkhand on June 17 this year. It generally withdraws from the state by October 10-12, he said.

Officially, the rainfall from June 1 to September 30 is considered as monsoon rain by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) across the country, and the rest from October 1 as post-monsoon rain.

"Jharkhand has recorded 17 per cent surplus rainfall during the monsoon period from June 1 to September 30. The state has received 1,198.8 mm rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 1,022.9 mm, which comes under normal rainfall category," deputy director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said.

A deviation of 19 per cent in rainfall, either surplus or deficit, is considered to be normal by the IMD.

It was the highest rainfall the state has seen in the past decade. The last comparable figure was 1,101.88 mm in 2016, another official said.

Anand said, "The southwest monsoon lasted for 118 days in Jharkhand from June 17 to October 13. The state received 1,243.9 mm of rainfall during the period, which is 23 per cent more than the normal. This comes under excess rain category of the IMD parameter." The state experienced several spells of heavy rainfall during the period, which caused huge damage to life and property.

Of the 24 districts, eight districts recorded excess rainfall, 15 districts normal and one district received deficient rainfall during the monsoon period.

East Singhbhu district received the state's highest 1,666.1 mm rainfall, while Godda recorded the 18 per cent deficient rainfall.

With the exit of the monsoon, people started experiencing light chill in the mornings and evenings. Winter is likely to enter Jharkhand by the month end, the official said. PTI SAN SAN RG