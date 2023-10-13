Monsoon withdraws from Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (PTI) The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from Odisha, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The monsoon had set in over parts of Odisha on June 22 this year. It had covered parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts on the first day, an IMD official said.

“The monsoon has completely withdrawn from Odisha,” the weather department said on X.

Meanwhile, it said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the second week of October. PTI AAM AAM RBT