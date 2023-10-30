Montane trinket snake rescued from Mumbai home, 10 of 11 eggs hatched through artificial incubation

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) A Montane trinket snake was rescued from a house in Mulund in north east Mumbai, a functionary of a wildlife organisation said on Monday.

It had laid 11 eggs but its overall health was fine with the exception of some pregnancy stress, Dr Priti Sathe of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare said.

"Usually when snakes are pregnant with developed eggs they easily come under stress and abort or abandon their eggs to release pressure under captivity stress. This makes their body give up additional weight and they be able to move faster to escape," said Chinmay Joshi, Zoologist with RAWW.

The snake was released into the wild after a thorough medical examination, while the eggs were artificially incubated in a process that was jointly monitored with the forest department, said RAWW founder and honorary wildlife warden Pawan Sharma.

"Ten out of the 11 eggs hatched and the trinkets have been released into their natural habitat," Sharma added. PTI ZA BNM BNM