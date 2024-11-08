Month-long cleanliness drive resolved 2.5 lakh grievances, generated 452 cr revenue: Railway Board

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A month-long cleanliness drive beginning from October 2, 2024 has proved to be a fruitful exercise as it resolved 2.5 lakh public complaints, cleared 1,065 references of the Members of Parliament, generated Rs 452 crore revenue from scrap disposal among other things, the Railway Board said on Friday.

“The Ministry of Railways has successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0, a month-long initiative launched on 2nd October 2024. The campaign, which concluded recently, was designed to foster a culture of cleanliness, improve organizational efficiency, and engage employees and the public in meaningful ways across Indian Railways,” the Board said in a press statement.

“The campaign, led by Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, and actively monitored by Secretary, Railway Board, and other senior officials, garnered widespread participation from Railway staff at all levels, making it a resounding success,” it added.

Highlighting key achievements of the campaign, the Board said that a total of 56,168 cleanliness drives were conducted across the Indian Railways, focusing on workplace hygiene and cleanliness of the Railway stations “Special emphasis was placed on scrap disposal, freeing up 12.15 lakh square feet of space and generating a significant revenue of Rs. 452.40 Crores,” the Board said.

It mentioned the benefits of the drive in pendency reduction as it resolved 1,065 references from the Members of Parliament, addressed 138 state government references, cleared 65 out of 69 PMO references, resolved 2.5 lakh public grievances and 1,427 public grievances appeals.

According to the Board, it also reviewed more than 1.6 lakh files for proper recording and wedded out over 89,000 outdated files for streamlining records management.

The Board said that holding of Rail Chaupals helped in community engagement and “Special Rail Chaupals were organized at key Railway Stations including New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Kota, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata and many others”.

“These events focused on raising awareness about cleanliness, improving public engagement, addressing grievances, and promoting the reduction of single-use plastics as part of environmental sustainability efforts,” the Board added.

Besides, the Railway Board made efforts to engage social media due to which “the campaign gained significant traction on social media with 3,713 tweets and numerous reposts, generating widespread public interest and involvement in the Swachhatta movement”.

“The Special Campaign 4.0 has not only achieved noteworthy outcomes in cleanliness and efficiency but also helped in reshaping the workplace culture across Indian Railways,” the Board said.

“By institutionalizing cleanliness as a routine practice, the Ministry of Railways has reinforced the importance of a clean and organized work environment and will remain committed to prompt disposal of references and making Swachhatta a routine practice,” it added. PTI JP AS AS