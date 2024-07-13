Month on, 2 women BSF constables missing from MP traced to Bengal: Police

Gwalior (MP), Jul 13 (PTI) Two women constables of the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior were traced to West Bengal, more than a month after they became unreachable, police have said.

Earlier, the mother of one of the two women, a resident of MP’s Jabalpur, had complained that her daughter befriended another woman constable, who hails from Murshidabad in Bengal, at the BSF Academy.

The mother had alleged that her daughter was taken to Bengal by her friend on June 6.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh told reporters on Friday that a missing person complaint was registered in the Bilaua police station of Gwalior following which they started a probe.

Both the missing women constables have appeared before the BSF’s Kolkata unit, he said.

A police team from Gwalior also visited Kolkata and recorded their statements, he said.

The two women BSF constables said in their statements that they went to West Bengal of their own accord, he said.

In the investigation so far, no serious crime has come to light on the constables' part. Their department (BSF) will take action as per the circumstances under which they went to West Bengal from Gwalior, he said.