Montha brings deluge to dams across Krishna, forcing floodgates open

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Widespread heavy rains during the recent severe cyclonic storm Montha brought exceptionally heavy inflow to Pulichintala dam and Prakasam Barrage situated across River Krishna, forcing to discharge water in the river, an official said on Thursday.

Inflow could swell even more before subsiding so people living in low-lying villages along the river downstream need to be vigilant. Travelling, swimming and fishing in the river should be avoided, he warned.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said inflow at Prakasam Barrage touched 2.74 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) and the same amount was being discharged into the river downstream.

"Due to the widespread heavy rains, water level in River Krishna has gone up. Water is being released downstream from Pulichintala (project) and Prakasam Barrage," said Jain in a press release.

Observing that the first level warning could be issued at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada by Thursday evening, the disaster management official noted that the inflow at the barrage could go up to 5 lakh cusecs before gradually subsiding.

Meanwhile, Jain advised people in low-lying villages to be vigilant, and warned people against travelling in the river, swimming and fishing. The southern state was struck by the severe cyclonic storm Montha, meaning a fragrant flower in Thai language. PTI STH ADB