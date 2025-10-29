Montha impact: Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana, IMD issues red alert for 3 districts

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed different districts of Telangana on Wednesday due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh overnight.

In Telangana, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Siddipet were among the districts that witnessed downpour, with rain lashing Hyderabad also.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with senior officials with regard to the impact of cyclone Montha over Telangana.

Redlawada received 183.3 mm rainfall followed by Kalleda that received 159 mm, both in Warangal district, during 8.30 AM to 2 PM, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts from 1 PM of Wednesday to 8.30 AM of October 30. IMD warns very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

It further warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts during the same period.

Authorities declared holidays for all educational institutions in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts for Wednesday in view of the rains.

Nearly 500 students besides 26 teaching and non-teaching staff from the state-run residential boys school at Komapally in Nalgonda district were rescued and shifted to safter place after the premises was inundated due to heavy rains.

An official of the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) said waterlogging was reported over the tracks at Dornakal railway station in Mahabubabad district.

Due to water logging at Dornakal yard, as many as seven passenger trains were cancelled while some others were partially cancelled and also diverted, a SCR release said. TV visuals showed a truck with its driver getting washed away in an overflowing stream in Khammam district.

Montha made a landfall in Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapur in West Godavari district, south of Kakinada.