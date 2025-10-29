'Montha' impact: Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana, IMD sounds red alert for 6 districts

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed different parts of Telangana on Wednesday due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', which crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh overnight.

In Telangana, Warangal, Jangaon, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli were among the districts that witnessed downpour, with rain lashing Hyderabad also.

Kalleda received 348.3 mm rainfall followed by Redlawada 301.8 mm and Kapulakanaparthy 270.3 mm, all in Warangal district, and Bheemadevarapalle in Hanumakonda received 253.5 mm during 8.30 AM to 6 PM, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts for Wednesday, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

It further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts during 1 pm of Wednesday to 8.30 am of October 30.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the entire state administration to remain on high alert following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone 'Montha'.

'Montha' means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

Reviewing the cyclone's impact, particularly on paddy harvesting, he instructed the authorities to take necessary precautions to minimise losses, an official release said.

SDRF and NDRF teams were directed to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner in the rain-affected districts under the supervision of the district Collectors.

With Hyderabad witnessing rains, Reddy directed the local civic authorities to deploy disaster management teams.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), SDRF and Fire department personnel were told to respond promptly to public requests. Due to overflowing rivulets and canals, he ordered evacuation of families residing in low-lying areas to relief camps.

The State Irrigation department was alerted to closely monitor water levels in all projects, reservoirs and other water bodies.

Authorities declared holidays for all educational institutions in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts for Wednesday in view of the rains.

Nearly 500 students, besides 26 teaching and non-teaching staff from the state-run residential boys school at Komapally in Nalgonda district were rescued and shifted to a safter place after the premises was inundated due to heavy rains.

Due to water logging at Dornakal yard in Mahabubabad district, several passenger trains were cancelled while some others were partially cancelled and also diverted, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said.

TV visuals showed a truck with its driver getting washed away in an overflowing stream in Khammam district.

Cyclone 'Montha' made landfall in Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapur in West Godavari district, south of Kakinada.