Montha impact: Rains lash parts of Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Rains lashed different districts of Telangana on Wednesday under the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh overnight.

In Telangana, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda were among the districts that witnessed downpour, with rain lashing Hyderabad also.

Kalleda in Warangal and Addagudur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri received rainfall of 91 mm during 8.30 AM to 11 AM, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The Met Centre of IMD issued a red alert from 10 AM of Wednesday to 8.30 AM of October 30 with warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Jangaon, Hanumakonda and Warangal districts.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

It further warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) as very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Siddipet districts during the same period.

Authorities declared holidays for all educational institutions in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts for Wednesday in view of the rains.

An official of the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) said waterlogging was reported over the tracks at Dornakal railway station in Mahabubabad district following which trains passing through the station were stopped.

Montha crossed Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapur in West Godavari district, south of Kakinada.