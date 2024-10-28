Monthly honorarium for Delhi women to start soon, says CM Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will fulfil his promise and the women of Delhi will receive Rs 1,000 as monthly honorarium soon, Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday.

Atishi -- who was taking part in a 'padyatra (foot march)' campaign of AAP at Hari Nagar -- said Kejriwal was the only person who could provide electricity, water, good schools, bus travel for women, treatment at mohalla clinics, and pilgrimages for the elderly for free.

"We will now provide Rs 1,000 per month to every mother and sister in Delhi on the first day of each month.Therefore, in the upcoming February election, Delhiites should elect Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister for the fourth time with a massive majority," she said.

Atishi urged people to vote for AAP and Kejriwal for a better future for their children and to continue getting free electricity, water and pilgrimages for the elderly.

"The BJP governs 22 states but has failed to provide good schools, hospitals or free electricity. That's why they imprisoned Arvind Kejriwal," she alleged.

"If Delhiites do not vote for Arvind Kejriwal and another government comes to power, the construction of good schools and hospitals will stop, free electricity and water supply will cease, free bus travel for women will end, and the pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens will be discontinued," the chief minister said.

She alleged that the BJP-led Centre left no stone unturned in troubling AAP and Kejriwal. "The BJP filed false cases against Arvind Kejriwal and imprisoned his ministers." Atishi claimed that the BJP would not win the assembly polls in Delhi but if, "by some mistake", it did, the city government's free electricity and water supply schemes, bus travel for women and pilgrimages for the elderly would be stopped. PTI VIT SZM