Monthly pension for freedom fighters will be raised to Rs 15,000, says Pondy CM

Puducherry, Aug 16 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday announced that the monthly pension given to freedom fighters by the territorial government will be raised to Rs 15,000.

Addressing a meeting of freedom fighters on the occasion of the 62nd 'De Jure merger day' of Puducherry, the chief minister said that there had been a plea that the monthly pension be raised to Rs 15,000 from the present Rs 12,000.

"The government has decided to raise the pension as the freedom fighters have become aged and need money to take care of their health. Hence, the pension has been raised to Rs 15,000 a month," he said.

The government was also considering allotment of free house site pattas to freedom fighters, he said, saluting the patriotic services rendered by the freedom fighters for the liberation of Puducherry from the French rule.

Rangasamy said that there had been sustained pleas by all political parties that the Centre concede the demand for statehood.

"Once Puducherry becomes a full-fledged state, the elected government could go ahead with implementation of its decisions expeditiously," the chief minister said, adding that he was firmly confident that the demand for statehood would be achieved sooner than later.

The chief minister handed gift hampers to the freedom fighters on the occasion.