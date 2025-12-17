Monthly remuneration for Buddhist monks under consideration: Karnataka govt

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday said a proposal to provide monthly remuneration to Buddhist monks serving in viharas (monasteries) across the state is under consideration, and action will be taken soon.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated this in the Legislative Council on behalf of Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, while replying to a question raised by MLC Shivakumar K.

"I have spoken to the concerned minister and officials, and necessary action will be taken soon," he said.

Reddy stated that the Minority Welfare Department currently provides a monthly honorarium to priests serving in registered Jain basadis, as well as to pesh imams and muezzins serving in Waqf-registered mosques throughout the state.

While raising the question, Shivakumar said there are about 80 Buddha viharas in the state, most of which are functioning without any government grants.

He said they were not receiving funds for maintenance and that local bodies should take responsibility for upkeep, while the government should provide grants.

Noting that there are about 200 Buddhist monks in the state, he urged the government to provide a monthly remuneration of Rs 6,000 to monks and Rs 5,000 to their assistants.