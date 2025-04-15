Months after jumping furlough, death row convict lands in police net in Delhi

New Delhi, April 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has re-arrested a death row convict, who beheaded his father in a case of human sacrifice and later jumped furlough, from Chelmsford Road near the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said on Tuesday.

Jitender Singh (43) was sentenced to death in 2011 for beheading his father Kartar Singh on March 13, 2008, placing the severed head in a nearby temple, and leaving the torso in front of the idol of a goddess at their home in the Nabi Karim area, Delhi Police said in a statement.

"The investigation revealed gruesome details, including mutilation of the victim's body, reportedly to appease deities through human sacrifice," police said.

A city court on January 10, 2011, convicted Singh of murder and sentenced him to death. In July 2024, he was granted a two-week furlough following prison guidelines, the statement said.

"He was scheduled to return to Mandoli Jail by August 16. But Singh jumped the furlough and disappeared. Multiple teams were formed to re-arrest Singh, which collected details of jail visitors, sureties and past connections to track him. Raids were conducted in Amritsar, his native place, but they yielded no success," DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in the statement.

"Acting on a tip-off, police on April 11 arrested Singh from Chelmsford Road, where he was leaving in disguise as a homeless. During interrogation, he confessed to deliberately avoiding surrender. He was re-arrested and sent back to jail," the DCP said. PTI BM ARI