Months after milestone journey into space, Gagarin received rousing reception during India tour

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) On this day 64 years ago, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to journey into outer space. A few months after achieving this historic milestone, Gagarin arrived in India to a rousing welcome from adulating crowds.

Wherever he went, Gagarin was feted by politicians and the masses alike, reflecting his popularity and the longstanding India-Russia ties.

On Saturday, a plaque depicting Gagarin and two other pioneers of the Soviet space programme in bas-relief was unveiled at the Russian House in Delhi to mark the International Day of Human Space Flight.

"We in Russia always remember the overwhelming welcome extended to Yuri Gagarin wherever he visited in India, each and every place he visited there were huge crowds, and it was indeed a very momentous and heartening visit and, a very heartening display (by the people of India)," Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told PTI.

Russian cosmonaut Denis Matveev also flew in to attend the event.

The plaque, depicting Gagarin in a space suit, also includes Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, a rocket scientist considered as the father of the Soviet/Russian space programme, and Sergei Korolev, the man behind the first crewed mission into space.

Alipov said even when Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to travel to space, visited India, "she received the same heartening welcome".

"This is also an indication of how Indians view space exploration, and know India's achievement too, especially that... You have many more achievements to come in the near future," he said.

Gagarin commandeered the first manned space flight on April 12, 1961, making a 108-minute orbital flight in his Vostok 1 spacecraft.

He arrived in India that November, receiving a rousing reception at the Palam airport in Delhi. A banner welcomed him with the message "Long Live Indo-Soviet Cooperation for Disarmament and Peace - All India Peace Council".

Archival footage preserved by British Movietone showed people in large numbers greeting Gagarin, dressed in a military uniform, and his wife Valentina Goryacheva as they disembarked after landing in the national capital.

The cosmonaut can be seen clapping and waving as he walked down the stairs to the tarmac, and Russian children holding up Russian-style bouquets to greet him.

Every city he visited during his India tour greeted the cosmonaut with applause and cheers.

In Delhi, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru hosted Gagarin and his wife at his Teen Murti Bhawan residence.

"#GagarinWorldTour: Almost seven months after his space adventure, Yuri Gagarin came to India and spent there eight days. Gagarin met Jawaharlal Nehru, addressed a huge gathering in Mumbai and received a raucous welcome from an adulating public across India," the Russian Embassy in India had tweeted on April 12, 2020.

The United Nations observes April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight to commemorate Gagarin's foray into outer space.

"This historic event opened the way for space exploration for the benefit of all humanity," according to the United Nations.

An exhibition of rare archival photographs celebrating Gagarin's historic flight is currently underway at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Russian House.

Some of the photographs show Gagarin training for his space flight while others show the celebrations in Moscow after his triumphant return.

"On April 12, 1961 -- 64 years ago -- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space! Vostok 1 spacecraft launched from Baikonur at 9:07 am MSK, made one full orbit and landed at 10:55 -- the most important 108 minutes in history!" the Russian Embassy in India said in a post on X.

In another anniversary post on Telegram, it said the Soviet cosmonaut had "successfully landed near the village of Smelovka in the Saratov Region".

"The news about his heroic deed immediately became the most quoted report in the world. Overnight, Yuri Gagarin became the most famous man on Earth. Two days later, many thousands of people with flowers and welcome posters took to the streets of Moscow, honouring the cosmonaut who had arrived in the capital. At the end of April, he embarked on a foreign tour, visiting more than 30 countries in two years, where he was welcomed as a hero," it said and shared some old photographs.

During his Delhi trip, Gagarin was also treated to a cultural programme. He rode in open-top car with Nehru on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), acknowledging the greetings of the people with folded hands and waving enthusiastically at them.

During a reception at Ramlila Maidan, Gagarin and his wife was welcomed with floral showers and Russian-style bouquets and balloons.

At an event at the Safdarjung airport, he was presented with a model of a glider. Gagarin also sat in the cockpit of a small aircraft and posed for photographs. He later signed its fuselage in Russian, marking it with the date "30.11.1961".