Months after mother's death in building collapse in Kerala, son joins TDB

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 13 (PTI) Months after his mother died in a building collapse at a state-run medical college, Navaneeth began a job on Monday with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The position was offered to him by the state government following the incident.

Navaneeth, a civil engineer, was recently appointed as an overseer in the maintenance division of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

He joined the office of Executive Engineer, TDB here, in the presence of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said the government has fulfilled all the promises made to Bindhu's family.

As demanded by the family, her daughter, suffering from health issues, received expert care and a free surgery at the medical college.

Furthermore, the construction of their house was completed as part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) under the Higher Education Department and its key was handed over to the family recently, he said.

The family was also granted financial assistance of Rs 10.50 lakh.

"As per the decision of the cabinet, Bindhu's son, who passed civil engineering, is now given a job in the Devaswom Board as per the availability of the vacancy there," he said.

He would be promoted after completion of probation of two years, the minister said, adding that the government has supported the family in all possible ways and it would continue.

Expressing joy over the job, Navaneeth thanked everyone who stood by his family during tough times.

Bindu (52) had been accompanying her hospitalised daughter when she was trapped under debris after part of a hospital building collapsed.

She died in the incident, while three others were injured. PTI LGK ROH