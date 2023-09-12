Monu Manesar arrested by Haryana Police in Junaid-Nasir murder case

New Delhi: Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested Monu Manesar, one of the 21 accused named In the FIR for the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27).

Manesar will be handed over to Rajasthan Police.

The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16.

Manesar, a prominent face in Haryana for cow vigilantism, was also accused of making inflammatory remarks before the recent communal violence in Nuh in Haryana but he has denied any wrongdoing.

The families of the Junaid and Nasir had alleged that they were kidnapped, beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit.

An FSL report had confirmed that the charred bodies were of Junaid and Nasir and blood stains found in a vehicle in which they were allegedly kidnapped also matched.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the recent clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.