'Monumental mismanagement': Cong slams govt over 'funding shortfall' in Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of "monumental mismanagement" in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, alleging that the costs were "grossly underestimated" in the beginning and the progress under this scheme has been far less than it should have been in the last five years.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission with much fanfare and under this, there was a promise to provide drinking water through tap to all houses of the country by March 2024.

"Seven months after this deadline has passed, the goal is yet to be met. More worryingly, it now emerges that the scheme’s costs have doubled initial projections, even as funding allocations are grossly insufficient," he said in a post on X.

The progress has stalled as the state governments are unable to continue investments amidst measly Central funding, although the PM’s government agreed to bear 50-60% of costs, he said.

"For instance, in Madhya Pradesh, the state government budgeted for 7,671.6 crore for the scheme, but the Union Government has provided for only 4044.7 crores," he said.

"Work has stalled, and thousands of crores in payments are pending across the country. Several Chief Ministers, including the CM of Madhya Pradesh, have written to the Union Government on this matter," Ramesh pointed out.

Asserting "this is monumental mismanagement", Ramesh said, "Costs were massively underestimated to begin with. Insufficient progress has been made in the last five years. And now we are seeing funding shortfalls in one of the non-biological PM’s flagship schemes." "Is this just a reflection of the Government’s incompetence, or is there a more sinister attempt to exact vengeance on India’s poorest voters for the stinging rebuke they delivered to the self-proclaimed divinity on June 4, 2024?" Ramesh said.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a letter by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, seeking additional funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission.