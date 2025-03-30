Moon sighted, Eid to be celebrated in India on Monday

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the moon was sighted this evening.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told a news agency that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted at several places.

Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 31, Monday, he said.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said, "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love." Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.