Moosewala's father claims Punjab govt harassing him over newborn son, AAP says Centre sought report

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Balkaur Singh, the father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has accused the Punjab government of harassing him over the birth of his second son, prompting the AAP to claim that the Centre had sought a report on the IVF treatment of his wife.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, attacked both the AAP government in the state and the BJP-led Centre over the accusations.

Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

The couple had opted for the In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) method.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Singh alleged that the administration was harassing him to prove that the child was legal.

In response, the AAP on Wednesday shared a March 14 letter from the Union Health Ministry, seeking details of Kaur's IVF treatment while citing a media report on her pregnancy.

The letter pointed out that under Section 21 (g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under assisted reproductive technology is 21-50 years.

The ministry has flagged Kaur's age, stating that the age limit for a woman undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services is between 21 and 50 years.

Moosewala's father is aged around 60 while Kaur is 58 years old.

"Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021," the letter stated.

"Two days ago, by the blessings of 'Waheguru' and your prayers, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back," Singh said in his post on Instagram. "However, the administration has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are posing me several questions, asking me to prove that this child is legal." He also requested the government, "particularly CM 'saab' (Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann), let the treatment be completed." "I hail from this place and will come wherever you call me," Singh said.

"As I am in pain, I want to tell you in strong words that you have a habit of taking u-turns. Your advisors give you such advice ... I am not among those who take u-turns," Singh said, asserting that he did not violate any law.

"If I have done so (violated the law) then send me behind bars, lodge an FIR against me, put me in jail and then carry out an investigation. I will provide all the legal documents," he said in the post.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said it was the Centre that wrote to the state government, reflecting its "poor mindset", and added that the AAP-led Punjab dispensation did not harass the family.

In a post on X, the AAP's Punjab unit said, "The @BJP4India-ruled central government has sought a report from the government of Punjab regarding the IVF treatment of Smt Charan Kaur (late Sidhu Moosewala's mother)." "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments and dignity of Punjabis, it's the central government that has asked for the documents," the AAP said.

Meanwhile, the Congress' Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attacked the state government for "bothering" Moosewala's father with legal hurdles.

He said in a post on X, "Bhagwant Mann ji, you are probably the only Punjabi who has not yet congratulated @iBalkaurSidhu ji on the birth of his son and now your administration is bothering him with its legal hurdles. Request you to stop harassing the Sidhu family and let them be happy for once." Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa slammed both the AAP government in the state and the Centre for "harassing" Moosewala's parents.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said it was unfortunate to seek documents from Singh and accused the state government of harassing the family.

Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The slain singer had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa. PTI CHS VSD SZM