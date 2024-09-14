Moradabad couple held for forcing girl to convert to Islam

Moradabad (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Police arrested a couple for allegedly forcing a girl to convert to Islam, officials here said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Mustafa and his wife Hina, they said.

"The accused were apprehended on Friday and sent to jail after being produced in court. They were accused of running a sewing training centre where they targeted and coerced a minor girl into converting to Islam," said Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Ram Prasad Sharma on Saturday.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim's family, the couple, Hina and Mustafa, lured the girl to their training centre under the guise of teaching her sewing and embroidery.

On June 14, the couple locked the girls inside the centre and Mustafa molested the girl and made a video of the act, the victim's family told the police. The couple then threatened to release the video if the victim refused to convert to Islam.

The police registered a case against the couple under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. They were produced in the POCSO court and sent to jail on Friday. PTI COR CDN HIG