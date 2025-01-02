Moradabad man accused of cow slaughter succumbs to injuries from brutal attack

Moradabad (UP), Jan 2, (PTI) A 30-year-old man who was accused of cow slaughter and was brutally attacked by a mob during the early hours of December 30 succumbed to the injuries, police said.

Shahedeen, a resident of Asalat Pura area in the Gulshaheed police station jurisdiction of Moradabad, was allegedly caught by a crowd in the Manjhola Mandi Samiti Parisar under Majhola police station area under suspicion of cow slaughter.

The mob, enraged by the accusation, beat him up mercilessly before handing him over to the police. He was then admitted to a local hospital, where his condition deteriorated due to the severe injuries inflicted during the assault.

According to the local police, Shahedeen succumbed to his injuries on the intervening night of December 30 and 31 in the hospital where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the mob assault.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Majhola police station, Inspector Mohit Chaudhary, said,"It is important to note that Shahedeen was already suffering from health issues prior to the incident. He had been undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment in Delhi for the past six months and had only recently returned to Moradabad." Family members have stated that his pre-existing health condition worsened as a result of the brutal attack, leading to his untimely death.

Shahedeen's body was buried at the Moradabad Eidgah graveyard under heavy police presence on December 31.

"An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals involved in the brutal beating of Shahedeen, with charges of murder included. However, as of now, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing," said the SHO.

Former Member of Parliament from Moradabad, S T Hasan, has publicly condemned the lynching and called for justice for the deceased.

"Regardless of whether Shahedeen was guilty or not, no mob has the right to take the law into their own hands and torture someone to death. The law should be allowed to take its course," Hasan said on Thursday, urging authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The investigation into the incident continues. The police said they will take appropriate action against those responsible for Shahedeen's death. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS