Moral decline in BJP, stock market slump competing with each other: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP, alleging that there was a competition between the ruling party's moral decline and fall of the stock market, with both witnessing a sharp downfall.

Yadav further alleged that public trust in the BJP had eroded and claimed that even investors were losing confidence in the ruling party.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "There is a competition going on between the decline in morality within the BJP and the fall in the stock market. Both are falling uncontrollably. In both situations, it is the people of the country who are suffering losses." "Earlier, the general public lost faith in the BJP, and now investors' trust has also been shaken," he said.

Equity benchmark index Sensex plunged over 1,000 points to sink below the 83,000 level due to widespread selloff tracking sluggish global markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Besides, continued weakness in the rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investors' sentiment, traders said.

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,065.71 points, or 1.28 per cent, to settle at 82,180.47. During the day, it dropped 1,235.6 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 82,010.58.

A total of 3,503 stocks declined while 780 advanced and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE. PTI ABN HIG