Moral policing: 3 held for harassing young couple in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) Three youths have been arrested in a case of moral policing for confronting and harassing a young couple by asking for their identity cards at an eatery in the city.

Sources said one of the accused confronted a boy and a girl from Kerala on December 21 at an eatery, demanding their identification on the pretext of checking their community status. He created a scene shouting at the couple.

The couple, who wanted to avoid trouble, left the place and got into an autorickshaw. The accused then stopped the auto with two of his associates and hurled abuses at the driver.

Based on a complaint from the driver, a case was registered at the Mangaluru North police station. After preliminary enquiry, the three accused were arrested.

Further investigation is in progress, the sources said.