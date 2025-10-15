Morality has no meaning without spirituality: Mohan Bhagwat

Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said morality has no meaning without spirituality, and violence in society will stop if people follow the mantra "I am in everyone, and everyone is in me".

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Bhagwat visited Preksha Vishva Bharati Dhyan Kendra at Koba near Gandhinagar city to meet Acharya Mahashramanji, a spiritual leader.

"I visit this place every year to charge my batteries," the RSS chief said on the occasion.

"The basis of personal character and national character is morality, and the basis of morality is spirituality, because morality has no meaning without spirituality. That is why I go to such places where I get the charging I need for the work I am doing," he was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Sangh.

Referring to Acharya Mahashramanji's teachings about non-violence, Bhagwat said, "Violence in society will stop if people follow his mantra -- `I am in everyone, and everyone is in me'." No big events will be organized in the ongoing centenary year of the RSS because "if we complete 100 years of working for the country, it was our duty, there is no need to celebrate it," he was quoted as saying.

Instead of mega celebrations, RSS workers have decided to organise programs which would create harmony in entire society, said Bhagwat.

"We have thought of five types of programs with a focus on family education, social harmony, environmental protection, civic duty and Swadeshi (self-reliance)," he said.

RSS volunteers have started following these principles, and they will go among the people, speak on these subjects and "try to keep society together by persuading more people to walk in that direction", the Sangh chief said.