Moran people in Arunachal allowed for job registration in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved the registration of Moran community people, living in Arunachal Pradesh, in the employment exchanges of Tinsukia district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the registration will help enhance employment opportunities for those belonging to the community.

"The state cabinet has allowed the registration of persons of the Moran community living in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam, possessing a valid permanent residence certificate (PRC) and OBC certificates issued by the Government of Assam, in the employment exchanges of Tinsukia district," he added.

The registration will enable them to participate in government recruitment and employment-related initiatives, thereby improving access to formal employment channels in Assam, Sarma said.

To uplift the socio-economic status of the Chutia community, the Assam cabinet also gave its nod to the reservation of one post each in state civil and police services recruitment within the OBC quota for the next five Combined Competitive Examinations, he added.

Sarma further said that the cabinet approved "de-reservation" of a portion of the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) in Tiloibari Bongali and Tiloibari Nepali Gaon under the Moran revenue circle in Dibrugarh district for the settlement of indigenous individuals residing there.

"The state cabinet has approved the proposal for relaxation and rationalisation of settlement premium for tea garden workers residing in Labour lines falling within town and peripheral areas under Section 17-A of the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956," he added.

Besides, the state cabinet green-lighted the raising of a loan amounting to Rs 200.36 crore by the Government of Assam from NABARD for 27 projects, the CM said.

The cabinet decided to bring the elected representatives of Zila Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat and Gaon Panchayat within the ambit of Mukhya Mantri LoK Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY). PTI TR TR BDC