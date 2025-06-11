Morari Bapu's wife passes away; PM expresses grief

Bhavnagar, Jun 11 (PIT) Spiritual leader Morari Bapu's wife Narmadaba passed away at their residence in Talgajarda village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Wednesday, family sources said.

She was 79.

"Narmadaba was unwell for some time. She breathed her last during the early hours of Wednesday at their residence in Talgajarda, where she was given 'Samadhi' in the morning," a close aide of Morari Bapu told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Morari Bapu over the phone in the afternoon and expressed condolences, he said.

Morari Bapu is a famous narrator of Ramkatha. He is an exponent of Ramcharitmanas. PTI Cor PJT PD NSK