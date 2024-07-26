Moravian Church Settlements get UNESCO tag

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The historic Moravian Church Settlements -- a transnational nomination from the US -- was on Friday inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

Delegates representing the State Parties of the US, Germany, and the UK broke into celebrations as the inscription was announced.

The Moravian Church Settlements is a transnational serial extension of Christiansfeld, a Moravian Church Settlement (Denmark), already inscribed on the World Heritage List, according to the UNESCO website.

The extension includes three municipalities founded in the 18th century: Herrnhut (Germany), Bethlehem (United States of America), and Gracehill (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland), it said.

"Each settlement has its own architectural character based on ideals of the Moravian Church but adapted to local conditions. Together, they represent the transnational scope and consistency of the international Moravian community as a global network.

"There is an active congregation present in each component part, where traditions are continued and constitute a living Moravian heritage," the website reads.