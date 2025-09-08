Morbe Dam fills up; Navi Mumbai civic body does traditional thanksgiving 'jal poojan'

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday performed 'jal poojan' ceremony at Morbe Dam, which is carried out as a thanksgiving ritual when the dam reaches full capacity in the monsoon, officials said.

After Independence, Navi Mumbai is the only civic body to have its own dam, a release said.

"The 450 MLD per day capacity Morbe Dam located in Khalapur taluka on Dhavari River has reached full storage capacity. The Morbe dam area recorded 3901 mm of rainfall till date and the water level has crossed 88 meters. The dam has a water storage capacity of 190.89 MCM," it said.

Jal poojan was done by forest minister Ganesh Naik in the presence of civic officials, it added.

The dam filled up in August, NMMC commissioner-administrator Kailash Shinde said. PTI COR BNM