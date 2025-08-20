Morbe dam, water source for Navi Mumbai, filled to capacity

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) Following the continuous heavy rainfall for six days, the Morbe dam which is Navi Mumbai's prime source of water has reached full capacity, officials said on Wednesday.

The dam was 100 per cent full at 3.10 am, prompting the release of 1,123 cusecs of water into the Dhavari river basin, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) announced.

Located on Dhavari river in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, it is the only dam owned by a municipal corporation.

It has a total storage capacity of 190.89 million cubic metres. The dam was filled to capacity on August 29 last year. PTI COR KRK