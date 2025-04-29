Morbi bridge collapse: Court rejects discharge pleas of Oreva MD, others

Morbi (Gujarat), Apr 29 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday rejected the pleas of Oreva Group managing director Jayshukh Patel and nine other accused seeking discharge from the offence of culpable homicide in the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse case.

As many as 135 people were killed after a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi city of Gujarat collapsed on October 30, 2022.

Principal Sessions Judge D P Mahida rejected the pleas of the accused who had sought discharge from offences under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

"All ten accused had moved the sessions court, seeking discharge from offences under only these two sections. They did not seek discharge from offences under sections 336 (act which endangers human life), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any rash or negligent act), and 114 (abetment), for which they were charge sheeted," said public prosecutor Vijay Jani.

The maximum punishment under section 304 is life imprisonment and that under section 308 is a 10-year jail term, he said.

"Now charges will be framed against the accused and the trial will start," he added.

Oreva M D Jaysukh Patel, the main accused, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in March 2024. Patel's firm was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge.

Petitions by an association of the victims of the tragedy and another person seeking to make the Morbi municipality and then Morbi collector as accused are pending before the Supreme Court, said prosecutor Jani.

Of the ten accused in the case, the Gujarat High Court granted bail to eight people -- two managers of Oreva Group, two clerks, three security guards and a man involved in the painting of the bridge. One person is still in jail. PTI KA PD KRK