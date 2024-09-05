Morbi bridge tragedy: Kin seek CBI probe, slam Gujarat police; HC pulls up Oreva

Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Victims and kin of the 2022 Morbi bridge tragedy on Thursday sought reinvestigation of the entire case through CBI after accusing Gujarat police of not carrying out a proper investigation and not making any civic official an accused despite the Special Investigation Team holding some of them responsible in its report submitted to the High Court in the past.

After hearing the arguments put forward by the victims' advocate Utkarsh Dave, the division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi said they will hear him on various aspects related to the SIT report in the next hearing to be held after a month.

The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL initiated on the October 30, 2022 incident in which 135 persons lost their lives after a British-era suspension bridge collapsed.

Dave told the bench the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragedy were not happy with the investigation conducted so far by Gujarat police.

"We are seeking reinvestigation through CBI because no official of Morbi municipality has been made an accused despite the fact that the state government's SIT, in its report, held them accountable for dereliction of duty. Moreover, police did not examine several crucial documents during their investigation," Dave said.

The then district collector was present in all the meetings related to the handing over the contract to Oreva Group for the upkeep of the bridge but his statement was never recorded by police during its probe, Dave told court.

The CJ said reinvestigation will not help as the entire process will have to start again.

"Let the trial go on. Just bring everything before the court's notice. We will hear you on the SIT report in the next date. We are also here to help the victims," CJ Agarwal said.

During the day's hearing, the bench came down heavily on Oreva Group, the company responsible for operation and maintenance of the ill-fated bridge.

Advocate Aishvarya Gupta, appointed as court commissioner by the bench and who met the relatives of some of the victims in Morbi, informed the CJ that out of 21 children who have either lost both or one parent in the tragedy, eight are girls.

When Orevea Group's lawyer informed the bench that the company has already deposited Rs 15 lakh into the bank account of a trust created to help the victims, the bench expressed dissatisfaction saying the amount is very less.

When the lawyer said he will have to take instructions from his client about raising the amount, the CJ said the firm has shown an "insensitive approach" since the beginning.

She then directed the company to deposit Rs 50 lakh into the bank account to meet any "exigencies" in the future and also directed the firm to bear wedding expenses of the eight girls when they grow up.

The court directed the company to find a suitable job for a youngster who was partially disabled after falling off the bridge.

On learning that the company had earlier denied saying there is no suitable job for him, the chief justice said, "This is insensitive on the company's part. Why no job for such disabled person? He can at least work in the office". PTI PJT PD BNM