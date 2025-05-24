More allegations surface against Bilaspur engineering college principal after arrest

Bilaspur (HP), May 24 (PTI) Several more students came forward Saturday with allegations against the director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College after he was arrested in a sexual harassment case.

They have accused the principal, Himanshu Monga, of causing them physical and mental abuse and sending inappropriate calls and messages.

According to these students, if they did not respond to Moga's calls, he would threaten them with slashing their marks. He would also ask them to meet him in his office, and when they would turn up, behave inappropriately.

The 51-year-old was arrested Thursday after a protest over a video, which purportedly showed him trying to touch a female student under a blanket in a hospital.

The alleged incident took place in March 2024, police said.

Students alleged that Monga behaved in a similar way with another student when she was ill and was being lifted, while another student was mistreated during an exam.

Monga, they alleged, secretly filmed them, and pressured other faculty members to keep quiet, when they would be approached by students.

The matter was probed by a district-level committee, which submitted its report to technical education department director Akshay Sood, who on Friday pledged action.

Meanwhile, a complaint lodged by a former student of Sundernagar Engineering College on the e-Samadhan portal in April against Monga has also gone viral on the internet.

The complainant alleged that when she was studying in the college, Monga, who was posted there as a senior faculty then, behaved inappropriately with the women.