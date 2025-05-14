More bunkers needed in border areas for locals: Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (Retd)

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) There is a need to build more bunkers for the people living in border areas, Major General Atul Kaushik (Retd) said on Wednesday.

People living in border towns and villages often bear the brunt of conflict, particularly in regions like Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and along the Line of Control (LOC), the officer said in a statement.

Kaushik said that such towns as Uri, Tangdhar, and Poonch were severely affected in the recent cross-border shelling, forcing many civilians to migrate to the hinterland.

Residents of border areas frequently find themselves on the front lines of conflict, enduring not only fatal casualties but also life-altering injuries, he said.

Their livelihood, primarily based on agriculture, is significantly disrupted by the violence.

"The recent civilian casualties highlight a critical issue - the lack of sufficient bunkers and safe havens for the local population. The destruction of property and livestock during these conflicts is rarely compensated adequately, leaving families in dire situations," Kaushik said.

Many people on the border are ex-servicemen who contribute to the war effort by assisting the armed forces in various capacities whenever the need arises. While the army provides support to civilians during peacetime, the dynamics shift dramatically during conflicts.

In such times, civilians rely heavily on the government authorities for their safety and sustenance, the defence expert said.

With the evolving military doctrine of India, any act of terrorism is now considered an act of war, which may increase the likelihood of retaliatory and preemptive actions from across the border, he said.

Therefore, it is imperative for both central and state governments to reassess and enhance the safety and sustainability measures for civilians living in conflict-prone areas, Kaushik said.