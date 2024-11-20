More central forces arrive in violence-hit Manipur

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) Amid spike in violence in Manipur, eight companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) reached the state capital Imphal on Wednesday, officials said.

These forces arrived in Imphal a day after another batch of 11 companies of CAPF reached the state.

Officials said that four companies each of CRPF and BSF that arrived on Wednesday will be deployed at sensitive and fringe areas of the state.

Of the CRPF companies, one belongs to the Mahila Battalion.

The Centre recently announced that 50 fresh companies of CAPF would be deployed in Manipur.

Violence has escalated in the state as offices of the Congress and the BJP have been ransacked in the hill district of Jiribam last week.

The incidents occurred after irate mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley where an indefinite curfew has been clamped.

Security forces also foiled the attempt of the agitators to storm the ancestral residence of the Manipur chief minister on Saturday evening.

The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

Bodies of those six were later found over the past few days.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. PTI COR NN