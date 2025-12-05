More chaos at Hyd airport as IndiGo cancels 84 flights

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) More chaotic scenes triggered by the IndiGo flight disruptions unfolded in the city airport on Friday with angry passengers' protests and their heated arguments with the airline staff, even as the carrier cancelled as many as 84 outbound flights.

Similarly, 71 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, sources at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said.

For the third day in a row, protests by passengers and their heated arguments with staff continued.

A chaotic situation prevailed at the airport on Thursday also as IndiGo cancelled 37 outbound flights, leaving aggrieved flyers stranded without alternative arrangements or clear communication.

"Telangana, Hyderabad: Ayyappa devotees staged a protest at Shamshabad Airport, demanding immediate resolution of the IndiGo 6E flight cancellation issue. BJP Telangana Vice President V Raghunath urged authorities to make proper arrangements without delay,” a netizen said in a post on 'X.' According to a video posted by him, security personnel at the airport were seen trying to pacify enraged passengers.

"Absolute chaos at Hyderabad airport because of the IndiGo operational mess. All gates were bombarded with angry, stuck passengers," another netizen said in a social media post.

The airline, in a late-night statement on Thursday, said the last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations.

"We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy," it said.

Indigo further said it will continue to keep its customers apprised of any changes to their scheduled flights and advise them to check the latest status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport.

IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focused on streamlining its operations at the earliest, it added. PTI GDK KH SA