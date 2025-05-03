More children find families as India's adoption landscape shifts; thousands though still wait

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Neeraj's (name changed) note to his mother was simple yet profound: "I love you Mom because you take me out to play." Neeraj's words have been the culmination of a journey that began four years earlier, when he was born with a condition called "knock knees" and left at a Child Care Institution just a day old. He was put up for adoption, and for years, families hesitated, often discouraged by his medical condition.

His story was one of waiting – for the right family, waiting to be seen and chosen.

Families came and went, but his diagnosis often led to the end of the conversation. That was until 2021, when a couple saw him not as a problem to be solved, but as "their child." Since then, Neeraj's life has transformed. His new parents enrolled him in swimming lessons to help with his legs, took him for regular check-ups, and showered him with love. Today, he is thriving, learning to swim, acting in school plays, and mastering parkour.

Neeraj's journey is not an isolated one.

In India, there has been a noticeable surge in adoption numbers over the past decade, with their number increasing from 3,677 in 2015-16 to 4,027 in 2018-19.

While there was a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest official data, there has been a continued positive trend, with record 4,515 child adoptions in FY 2024-25, the highest since 2015-16.

As of the current financial year, 420 children have already been adopted from the Orphan/Abandoned/Surrendered (OAS) category.

Of these, 342 children were adopted by Resident Indian (RI) parents, eight by Non-Resident Indians (NRI), six by Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and 11 by foreigners.

But even with this progress, the demand for adoption far outpaces the availability of adoptable children.

As of April 2025, there are 35,701 prospective adoptive parents (PAPs) registered on CARA's CARINGS portal. Among these, 32,873 are Resident Indians waiting for OAS children, followed by 300 NRIs, 216 OCIs, and 319 foreign nationals. For relative and stepchild adoptions, 1,934 in-country and 59 inter-country applicants are in the queue.

Contrastingly, only 2,435 children are currently available for adoption nationwide.

Of these, 897 are categorised as "normal" and 1,538 children with special needs.

But beyond the statistics are deeply personal journeys.

Sukama (name changed), born into adversity and orphaned young, was placed in institutional care before she found foster parents in a compassionate couple in Ernakulam, Kerala. After a nurturing year, they sought legal adoption.

Sukama was adopted just weeks before turning 18.

In Mizoram, a 15-year-old girl already bonded with her stepfather.

Legal adoption was a race against time, initiated just days before her 18th birthday. But due to swift action by the authorities, the process from registration on July 8 to the legal order on July 25, 2024, took 16 days, making her legally a daughter before adulthood, an official who facilitated the process said.

At present, there are 35 State Adoption Resource Agencies (SARAs) coordinating efforts at the state level, alongside 719 Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) that work directly with children in need of families. The legal and medical assessments involved in adoption are facilitated by 757 District Magistrates (DMs) and 714 Chief Medical Officers (CMOs).

In addition, 760 District Child Protection Units (DCPU) play a crucial role in monitoring and supporting the adoption process.

On the international front, India's adoption framework is bolstered by 44 Central Authorities (CAs), 21 Indian Diplomatic Missions (IDMs), and 65 Authorised Foreign Adoption Agencies (AFAAs).

These agencies ensure that all adoptions – domestic or international – are conducted legally and ethically, aligned with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Adoption Regulations, 2022.

An official said one of the biggest challenges in adoption has been the gap between children in need of families and parents willing to adopt.

The gap, however, began to close in 2023-24.

More than 8,500 children were added to the adoption pool, many of whom had been waiting for years in institutions.

In the same period, 245 new agencies were added to CARA's network, further expanding the reach of adoption opportunities, the official said. The shift in attitudes towards adoption is perhaps the most significant aspect of this transformation, the official added.

"What was once seen as an extraordinary or rare decision has now become a more common and accepted path for families," the official added.