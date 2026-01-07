More chill in store for West Bengal over next 3-5 days: IMD

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Cold conditions are likely to prevail in several districts of West Bengal for the next three-five days, with the maximum and minimum temperatures remaining below the normal range, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Shallow to moderate fog during morning and forenoon is also likely during the period, it said in a bulletin.

In the hills, Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Wednesday at 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Sriniketan in Birbhum district was the coldest place in the plains at 6.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, over three notches below normal.

The metropolis had on Tuesday recorded its coldest January day, as the mercury plunged to 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum day temperature in the city was 18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, nearly seven notches below the average, the IMD data said.

Other places in West Bengal that recorded significantly low minimum temperatures on Wednesday include Suri (7.2 degrees Celsius), Jalpaiguri (7.5 degrees Celsius), Kalyani (8 degrees Celsius), Bagdogra (8.2 degrees Celsius), Bankura (8.3 degrees Celsius) and Asansol (8.3 degrees Celsius). PTI AMR RBT