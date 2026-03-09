More complaints filed in UP over Bihar cleric's remarks on Adityanath's mother

Lucknow/Balrampur, Mar 9 (PTI) Fresh complaints were filed in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday against a Bihar-based cleric over his remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, even as police said a case had already been registered in Balrampur district.

In Ballia, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers submitted a complaint at the Bansdih Kotwali Police Station demanding registration of a case and strict action against cleric Maulana Abdul Salim.

Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh said police are examining the matter.

"The BJP workers submitted a written complaint seeking action against Maulana Abdul Salim for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the chief minister's mother. The matter is being examined," Singh said.

In another development, BJP MLA from Khair in Aligarh district, Surendra Diler, wrote to the senior superintendent of police seeking stringent legal action against the cleric.

In his letter, Diler alleged that a video clip of Salim's remarks containing derogatory comments against certain Hindu religious practices and the mother of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was viral on social media and could disturb communal harmony.

Earlier, police in Balrampur district registered a case against the cleric based on a complaint by BJP district president Ravi Mishra.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said an FIR was lodged on March 7 at the Nagar Kotwali Police Station under sections 352 (intentional insult) and 353(2) (public mischief) of the BNS.

According to the complaint, Salim made the alleged remarks at a religious gathering and also attempted to provoke members of the minority community over cow slaughter laws.

The police said an investigation into the matter is underway.

The controversy has sparked protests in several parts of Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, demonstrations were witnessed in many districts, including Balrampur, Basti, Sitapur, and Kanpur.

In Lucknow, a complaint was submitted at the Hazratganj Police Station, and protestors burnt an effigy of the cleric.

Several groups have warned of a larger protest in the state capital on March 11 if action is not taken.

BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, also condemned the remarks.

"In Indian culture, a mother is regarded as the highest symbol of respect and reverence. Those who insult motherhood expose their own values and mindset," he said in a post on X. PTI COR ABN KIS VN VN