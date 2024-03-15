More Congress leaders cross over to BJP in MP

Bhopal, Mar 15 (PTI) Former Congress MLA from Mhow, Antar Singh Darbar, and his senior party colleague from Indore, Pankaj Sanghvi, were among many leaders from the grand old party who joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The leaders officially changed their political allegiance in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

Sanghvi was the Congress candidate from Indore in the 2019 general elections.

The new BJP joinees said that they embraced the saffron party after being impressed by the “magnificent works and developmental activities” being carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and CM Yadav in MP.

Last week, former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, former MLAs Sanjay Shukla (Indore-1), Arjun Paliya (Pipariya), Vishal Patel (Depalpur) were among the Congress leaders who switched to the ruling outfit.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 28 of the 29 seats in MP. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath, who was elected from Chhindwara, was the lone winner of the party in the state.

In the past two months, many Congress leaders have switched over to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. PTI LAL NR