More days with AQI below 200, but not satisfied: Environment Minister

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said that while the number of days with an air quality index below 200 has increased in Delhi, the situation is still not satisfactory, and authorities need to do better.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave, the minister said the government has carried out a comparative study of measures taken by cities such as London to improve air quality.

"Different countries have taken different measures. We are fully sensitive to this problem and are working on science-based solutions," he said.

Yadav said that after the establishment of the Commission for Air Quality Management, the number of days with the air quality index (AQI) below 200 has gone up. "But this is not satisfactory. We will work harder and do better," he said.

"The results of the steps we are taking will be visible over the next four years," he added.

The minister also said the Rekha Gupta government in Delhi is working " honestly" to improve the air quality situation.

Yadav said that the Lok Sabha could not take up a discussion on air pollution on Thursday due to the "ruckus created by Congress members".

"They stood on chairs and tore documents. It was total chaos," he said.

He said 40 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi is caused by vehicles.

"Cities across the world that have reduced pollution have improved fuel quality. We moved from BS-IV to BS-VI. Old vehicles should have been phased out, but they were granted a stay against coercive action in August. That stay was withdrawn yesterday," he said.

The minister was referring to the Supreme Court modifying its August 12 order, which had barred coercive action against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in the National Capital Region, and clarifying that action can be taken against vehicles that do not meet BS-IV emission standards.

Yadav said the government is focusing on smart traffic management systems in Delhi, which will be replicated across the NCR.

He said around 60 major traffic congestion hotspots have been identified in Delhi, and similar exercises will be carried out across the region.

The government is also focusing on providing last-mile connectivity for metro commuters, he said.

On industrial pollution, Yadav said 224 of the 240 industrial areas in the NCR have been connected to PNG supply, and the remaining areas are also being covered.

He said highly polluting industries in Delhi-NCR have been asked to install real-time emission monitoring systems and air pollution control devices by December 31.