More e-buses for HRTC to achieve green energy initiative, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 6 (PTI) A sum of Rs 327 crore has been provided to purchase electric buses and the process was underway to procure 2,000 e-buses, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Sukhu said the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be transformed into a green transportation system as more electric buses were being introduced in the already existing fleet of 110 e-buses and 50 e-taxis.

Presiding over a meeting of the HRTC, the chief minister said that Rs 327 crore had been provided to purchase electric buses and the process was underway to procure 2,000 e-buses, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said the HRTC with about 12,000 employees is the lifeline of the hill transport system and plays a very pivotal role in providing reliable services to people.

The state government would provide all possible assistance to the HRTC to revive it from the financial loss and make it a profitable organization, he added.

The approximate annual revenue and government grant (free travel and running buses on non economical routes) of the HRTC is Rs 1600 crore against the expenditure of Rs 1,840 crores, as per officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the HRTC was providing reliable transport services in the challenging terrains of Himachal Pradesh.

The employees and pensioners of the organization now have been receiving their salary and pension on the first day of every month for the last seven months, whereas the employees and pensioners had to wait for eight to 10 days to get their salaries released during the previous BJP government, he said. PTI BPL AS AS