More excavators mobilised to restore landslide-hit Kishtwar-Paddar road in J-K

Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) Excavators have been mobilised in more numbers to restore the landslide-hit Kishtwar-Paddar road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and open it for vehicular traffic within the next few days, officials said on Sunday.

A massive landslide blocked Kishtwar-Paddar road near Nagseni on June 30, halting vehicular movement and impacting essential supplies to the Paddar sub-division.

The alternative road from Himachal Pradesh remained open for essential supplies but a few days ago, the Singhrah bridge was washed off by a flash flood causing a disruption of road connectivity at the Sohal area affecting the supply.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav on Sunday went to the landslide spot at Nagseni to reach the Paddar side, overseeing the repair of the Singhrah bridge by General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) authorities.

Yadav said essential items loaded in light vehicles have resumed the supply chain to Paddar from Himachal Pradesh.

On Kishtwar-Paddar road, he said additional excavators have been mobilized from hydroelectric projects to clear the road at Nagseni on a war footing.

“The repair work, continuing day and night, at Nagseni is expected to take 2-3 days, with the efforts of GREF and hydroelectric power projects' personnel under the district administration's supervision,” he said.

However, he said the supply chain of essential items for the public will not be affected, as it is ensured from the Himachal side.

“Vehicular movement between Kishtwar and Paddar will remain affected until the road is fully restored. The general public is requested to remain patient until the completion of the repair works,” the deputy commissioner said. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 SKY SKY