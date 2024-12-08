More fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, Anbumani tells Centre; seeks action

Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) Pattali Makkal Katchi chief Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said eight Tamil Nadu fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram, have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and urged the Centre to take immediate steps for their release and that of all other fishers, lodged in prisons in the island nation.

The boats of the arrested fishermen have also been taken into custody, Anbumani said adding their arrest, for fishing in their traditional area, was "condemnable" and the union government should not allow it.

During the past one week alone, as many as 40 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested by the Srilankan Navy, he said in a statement.

Eighteen fishermen were arrested on December 2, and 14 others on December 4. While the families of these arrested fishermen staged protest at Rameswaram, 8 more were held on December 7, which was a 'challenge' to India's sovereignty.

Anbumani, also a Rajya Sabha MP, urged the union government to take steps for the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen, including the 8 fishers who were apprehended by Sri Lanka on December 7. Above all, the state and central governments should take constructive steps to find a permanent solution to this issue.

In 2024 alone, 569 fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka and 73 boats were seized and Sri Lanka also declined to accept India's request to return the seized boats. Also, 96 fishermen were awarded prison sentences ranging from 6 months to 2 years in addition to penalty, something unseen during the past few years and this has been confirmed by the Centre in Rajya Sabha, in response to his question. "However, there is no action to get them released." PTI VGN ROH