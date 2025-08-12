More flexible security dimension within Quad framework may be explored: Par panel

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Underlining the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, a parliamentary panel has recommended that a "more flexible security dimension" within the Quad framework may be explored by including initiatives like conducting joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean, aimed at improving coordination and better preparedness for emerging security challenges.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs has also "strongly recommended" creation of a comprehensive inter-ministerial task force, involving ministries of defence, external affairs and commerce and other key ministries, which will facilitate rapid and efficient execution of the country's strategic priorities in the Indian Ocean.

The panel's over 130-page report on 'Evaluation of India's Indian Ocean Strategy' was presented in Parliament on Monday.

India, the US, Australia and Japan came together over 20 years ago to extend assistance in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. The coalition is now known as Quad.

In December 2024, the foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping had said in a joint statement, "As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions." The parliamentary committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in its report said it understands India's "cautious approach towards a security-centric Quad" due to its policy of multi-alignment.

"However, given the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, the Committee recommend that a more flexible security dimension within the Quad framework may be explored by including initiatives such as conducting joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean, aimed at improving coordination, enhancing maritime domain awareness (MDA), and better preparedness for emerging security challenges," it said.

"Proactive steps taken to deepen the Quad's security cooperation, without compromising its multi-alignment approach, focused on non-confrontational exercises and capacity-building initiatives, could significantly enhance regional stability and strengthen India's role as a responsible maritime power in the IOR," the report said.

According to the panel, India should also "deepen its strategic alliances" with regional powers and global partners, particularly through forums such as the Quad, to ensure collective security and strengthen deterrence.

The committee further recommended that India should frame a "comprehensive and dynamic strategic engagement plan" for all 35 littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), grounded in shared common interests.

The panel said it acknowledges the paramount strategic, economic, and environmental significance of the IOR for India. With a coastline of over 7,500 km, coupled with its vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.4 million sq km, India is uniquely positioned at the heart of one of the most vital regions in the world.

"Given this geo-strategic importance, the Committee are of the considered view that India's leadership role in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is both a natural and necessary extension of its geopolitical and economic interests and thereby, it should take a leading role in ensuring the security, stability, and prosperity of the region," it said.

In its report, the panel said the IOR is "vital to China for its great power ambitions".

"Its search for energy, mineral resources and its compulsion to look for newer market for finished goods has led China to increase its engagement with IOR littorals. Therefore, consistent presence of People's Liberation Army (Navy) i.e. PLA (N) in the IOR, is a strategic imperative for China," it said.

In a written submission, the defence ministry has told the panel that two Carrier Battle Groups of PLA (N) are operational and a third and much more potent aircraft carrier Fujian, is at an "advanced stage of pre-commissioning trials".

Dedicated efforts are being made in deep sea exploration for mining rare earth minerals towards niche technologies, and in 2024, 20 Chinese research vessels operated in the IOR for a duration of 862 days, which has been the highest number of days since 2020, the report said.

In response to the committee's query about India's assessment of the strategic implications of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the String of Pearls strategy in the IOR, the defence ministry said China has maintained presence since 2008 in IOR, "under pretext of anti-piracy operations".

"China is increasingly trying to gain foothold in the region to pursue its vested interests and gain strategic leverage over the resources. Overall, these actions would be detrimental to India's economic growth which is linked to the seas," it flagged.

The panel further recommended that India should adopt a multifaceted and comprehensive approach to securing and stabilising the Indian Ocean.

The panel also noted that India's strategy for the IOR is anchored in two complementary frameworks -- SAGAR (Security and Growth for All) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

"To ensure greater alignment, precision of objectives, and a more coherent strategy, the Committee recommend that the Ministry of External Affairs should undertake a comprehensive review of both these frameworks and inform the Committee about the outcome of its assessment within three months," it said. PTI KND ZMN