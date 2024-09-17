More funds from Centre necessary; are inflated figures required: Congress on Wayanad relief

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday said that the ruling Left government in the state needs to examine whether it was right to show allegedly inflated figures to get more funds from the Centre for disaster relief work in landslides-hit Wayanad district.

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala urged the Left government to disclose the true facts, including what was stated in its affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court regarding the Wayanad relief efforts.

His remarks come a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rubbished the charges of the BJP and UDF constituent, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing the Left administration of corruption in amounts spent in connection with relief measures.

Vijayan had also termed as 'baseless' the media reports claiming that an exorbitant amount was spent as part of relief measures.

Media reports had made the claim referring to a Kerala High Court order in connection with the Wayanad landslides.

The CM had said that the state government had submitted a memorandum with the union government seeking urgent assistance in view of the disaster and in that, the expected expenses under various heads were mentioned.

This memorandum was being falsely reported by the media, he had alleged.

He had also claimed that it was an attempt to torpedo the state government's efforts to secure assistance from the Central government.

On Tuesday, Chennithala said that it was necessary to get more funds from the Centre for the disaster relief work, "but the state government needs to examine whether it is right to give inflated figures?" The Congress leader said that everyone was aware of the alleged irregularities in connection with the disaster relief funds in 2019, and it is with that backdrop that the latest allegations are creating concerns among the people.

He urged that the true facts be disclosed by the government and said, "We need to exert pressure together to get more funds from the Centre." Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and leaving over 200 people dead. PTI HMP HMP KH