More Indians should actively practice Yoga, which is India's gift to world: Kovind

Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said Yoga is a precious and valuable gift India has given to humanity and more Indians should actively practice it.

Addressing the convocation of Techno India University here, Kovind wondered why the citizens of the country are loath to enjoy the "fruits of our cultural heritage" like yoga.

Kovind said he was quoting the findings of a study about the popularity of yoga among Indians which he came across recently.

Stressing on the importance of physical fitness among students and youth, Kovind said "Yoga is a precious and valuable gift India has given to humanity, the entire world. And we must embrace that." Stating that some people may associate "yoga and pranayam with a particular religion", Kovind said "For them, I can only say physical inability does not restrict itself to one religion." "Will the doctor ask any patient belonging to one religion not to go morning walk and evening walk part of the activity. Remember a healthy body and healthy mind will always give you energy to face any challenge" regardless of religion or other identity, he said.

Kovind recalled during a visit to Suriname on International Yoga Day on June 21, 2019, when he was the President, he and his Surinamese counterpart practised yoga.

"The next day, when I was visiting Cuba during a luncheon meeting I had reminded the Cuban President that we had celebrated yoga the previous day. His Excellency in Cuba then replied enthusiastically that they perform yoga, they practise yoga. He also demonstrated how they did it. Incidentally, then foreign minister late Sushma Swaraj was accompanying me. I requested her if a trained yoga instructor can be sent to Cuba by our government and in a fortnight I got the message that the yoga instructor was sent and the Cuban government was happy," Kovind recalled.

Turning to the issue of skill development of students, Kovind said the world is changing rapidly and "we are in the middle of the fourth industrial revolution. New opportunities are becoming available and to fully embrace change, one has to cultivate skills, develop the practice of critical thinking." He said from science, engineering, commerce, humanities to AI courses - the multidisciplinary approach in today's curriculum enables students to prepare for technological challenges.

"I have learnt the Techno India group is setting up AI Centre of Excellence across the country in collaboration with IBM. These programmes will promote industry-relevant research," he said.

Asking the students not to be overwhelmed by setbacks in their future journey, he said "You have the right to pursue your goals. Whenever you face any reverse, don't lose your heart. Think of whatever else could be done. You have a long way to go." "At a time when our country is the fastest growing economy in the world, you choose your area, always ask yourself how can I use my skills....carry not just dreams but hopes of families, communities, teachers and institutions," he said.

Over 3,000 students received degrees at the convocation.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi received honorary degree for her contribution to the field of Arts, tennis icon Leander Paes received the honorary D Litt degree for his contribution to sports. Singer Shankar Mahadevan was bestowed award in the field of music and celebrated painter Jogen Choudhury was conferred an award in the field of visual arts. PTI SUS RG